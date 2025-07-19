Dustin Poirier Won't Unretire For UFC White House Card

Play video content TMZSports.com

Bad news for those hoping Dustin Poirier has one more fight in him after this weekend ... he tells TMZ Sports he's REALLY hanging up the gloves for good Saturday night.

We chopped it up with the 36-year-old ahead of his retirement match against Max Holloway in his home state of Louisiana. Before we got to that, we had to ask him if next year's potential July 4th card at the White House had him rethinking things.

But Diamond made it clear ... even the thought of throwing hands at one of the most iconic landmarks in the country isn't changing his mind.

Since that's the case, what's in store for the former interim UFC lightweight champion after Holloway??

"Just being a dad, being a husband, being a business owner, you know, I have other businesses in Louisiana as well," he said. "Just not having that weight of what's next in fighting that I've had since I was, you know, a kid."

"I don't know what that feels like because I've been a fighter for longer than I haven't been. "I'm interested to see. I just got to stay busy, busy and being more in the moment, home with my family, not traveling as much."

He does want to stay involved in the sport, mentioning that he would like to continue his work as a desk analyst, as it "scratches that itch."

In terms of his fight against Holloway for the BMF title, he told us, "I couldn't ask for more" for his last opponent.

"He's a legend," Poirier said. "Multiple time champion and a guy I have a lot of respect for, and a guy who wants to scrap."

Play video content TMZSports.com