Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Dustin Poirier Won't Unretire For UFC White House Card

Dustin Poirier I'm Not Unretiring For White House UFC Fight ... Holloway's It For Me!!!

By TMZ Staff
Published
071025_dustin_poirier_kal
IN THE CAGE ONE LAST TIME
TMZSports.com

Bad news for those hoping Dustin Poirier has one more fight in him after this weekend ... he tells TMZ Sports he's REALLY hanging up the gloves for good Saturday night.

We chopped it up with the 36-year-old ahead of his retirement match against Max Holloway in his home state of Louisiana. Before we got to that, we had to ask him if next year's potential July 4th card at the White House had him rethinking things.

Dustin Poirier Fight Photos
Launch Gallery
Dustin Poirier Fight Photos Launch Gallery
Getty

But Diamond made it clear ... even the thought of throwing hands at one of the most iconic landmarks in the country isn't changing his mind.

Since that's the case, what's in store for the former interim UFC lightweight champion after Holloway??

"Just being a dad, being a husband, being a business owner, you know, I have other businesses in Louisiana as well," he said. "Just not having that weight of what's next in fighting that I've had since I was, you know, a kid."

"I don't know what that feels like because I've been a fighter for longer than I haven't been. "I'm interested to see. I just got to stay busy, busy and being more in the moment, home with my family, not traveling as much."

Dustin Poirer max holloway getty
Getty

He does want to stay involved in the sport, mentioning that he would like to continue his work as a desk analyst, as it "scratches that itch."

In terms of his fight against Holloway for the BMF title, he told us, "I couldn't ask for more" for his last opponent.

"He's a legend," Poirier said. "Multiple time champion and a guy I have a lot of respect for, and a guy who wants to scrap."

071025_max_holloway_kal
IT'S A WAR
TMZSports.com

Speaking of Max, we asked him how it feels to be going into battle against the hometown favorite. Check it out in our full conversation with him!!

Related articles