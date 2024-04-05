Max Holloway Says Fans Should Expect Violence In Justin Gaethje BMF Fight

Play video content TMZSports.com

Alex Pereira and Jamahal Hill are technically the headliners of UFC 300 ... but, they're NOT "The People's Main Event!"

No, that title belongs to Max Holloway and Justin Gaethje, according to "Blessed" himself, who says fight fans can look forward to VIOLENCE!!

TMZ Sports spoke to the 32-year-old ... where the former featherweight champion previewed the highly anticipated scrap.

"It's gonna be huge," Holloway told us. "Like I said, the only word that comes to my mind when I think about this fight is 'violence.'"

FYI, Max is the #2 ranked 145 lb. fighter, but the Gaethje contest will be contested at 155 lbs. The lightweight belt isn't on the line, but there is a strap up for grabs ... the BMF belt!

Of course, MH and JG are just the third pair of fighters to fight for the coveted belt ... joining Nate Diaz and Jorge Masvidal ... and Gaethje and Dustin Poirier.

Holloway and Gaethje are both riding two-fight win streaks into the Octagon ... and both guys hope to extend the run to three.

Holloway thinks the bout could be historic ... as both their styles and durability could result in some of the most strikes landed in a fight.

As for what's down the road for Holloway ... he makes it clear he isn't looking past Gaethje, but hints at what the future could look like for him.

"Gaethje's name is 'Highlight,'" he added. "If I don't focus on him, that's what I'm going to be -- I'm going to be a highlight for him. I really want to turn it into a Blessed highlight, so first things first is Gaethje."

Holloway thinks it'll be the perfect fight for newcomers ... 'cause it's destined to get them hooked.