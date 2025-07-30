Executive's Murder in NYC Shooting Inspires Shocking Luigi Mangione Memes

Demented trolls are poking fun at one of the NYC shooter's victims this week ... saying a corporate real-estate executive got "LUIGI'D" -- a reference to alleged UnitedHealthCare CEO killer Luigi Mangione.

Social media scoundrels posted a photo on X of a woman named Wesley LePatner -- senior managing director of Blackstone -- who was one of 4 people fatally shot by Shane Tamura inside a Manhattan skyscraper Monday night before he took his own life.

The pic shows LePatner in a corporate setting with the word “LUIGI’D” stamped across her face in big red letters, along with a caption that reads, “Wesley LePatner, CEO of Blackstone Real Estate Income Trust, has been evicted from the mortal plane."

Even more disturbing, the sick post received thousands of likes.

LePatner was in charge of the company's $53 billion real estate investment fund ... and you'll recall Luigi is accused of fatally shooting Brian Thompson -- the CEO of UnitedHealthcare, a multibillion-dollar health insurance company -- in cold blood in the same part of Midtown Manhattan in December. Not long after that shooting, posters popped up around the area seeming to target other corporate executives.

As you know ... police filled the streets in New York City Monday night after calls of an active shooter in Midtown Manhattan at 345 Park Avenue -- which houses tenants like Blackstone, Deutsche Bank ... and the National Football League, the shooter's suspected target.

Investigators say the shooter, Shane Tamura, wrote in his suicide note that he believed he suffered from CTE ... and, he blamed the NFL for it. He planned on shooting up their office, but cops say he couldn't find the right elevator. He shot five people, killing four -- including an off-duty NYPD officer, before shooting himself in the chest

Of course, Luigi Mangione's alleged murder was much more targeted ... with his writings later showing a contempt for the healthcare industry. In one journal entry, he wrote that the best plan was to "wack [sic] the CEO at the annual parasitic bean-counter convention."