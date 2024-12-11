Healthcare CEO 'Wanted' Posters Pop Up in New York City After UHC Murder

'Wanted' Posters of Other Execs Appear in NYC

UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson's murder is inspiring warnings to other healthcare executives ... with "wanted" posters popping up in NYC of other big players in the industry.

Video of these posters is going viral online ... showing a dark green traffic control box in Lower Manhattan decorated with three posters featuring healthcare CEOs -- including Thompson's photo with a huge red "X" slashed through it.

The other two CEOs are OptumHealth's Heather Cianfrocco and UnitedHealth Group's Andrew Witty ... the poster accuses all of them of denying medical coverage in order to bolster their companies' bottom lines.

Law enforcement sources tell TMZ ... these posters are all over the city, calling out top healthcare execs and companies -- specifically UnitedHealthcare and Emblem.

Posters featuring Goldman Sachs' CEO and CFO were also plastered near the financial institution's office in Lower Manhattan, we're told.

The people who created the posters took care not to directly state these executives should be killed, our sources say ... instead using language to imply they aren't good people, and detailing their salaries.

Law enforcement has been in touch with these healthcare execs on the posters, and cops are stepping up protection efforts for these CEOs.

Of course, Thompson's murder last week inspired widespread positive reactions online ... with many applauding the alleged killer, Luigi Mangione, instead of condemning him.

As we told you ... Mangione was charged with Thompson's murder Monday after cops took him into custody in Pennsylvania. A former bodyguard for Thompson told TMZ he's in complete disbelief the exec didn't have security when he was murdered.

And we recently sat down with Andrew Witty -- one of the healthcare bosses featured on the posters -- who told us he's facing online threats in the aftermath of Thompson's murder.