Security Firms Swamped With Calls After UnitedHealthcare CEO Slain

Private security firms have been inundated with calls since the cold-blooded murder of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson ... but the high-profile case won't necessarily change how companies protect execs long-term, TMZ is told.

In the days since Thompson was shot dead on the streets of NYC ... multiple private security firms have been flooded with service inquiries and price quotes.

Ian Dahlberg, owner of Dahlcore Security Guard Services, tells TMZ ... there has been a noticeable uptick in calls -- from executes looking for private security to film studios wanting to beef up guards on the lot.

Calling it a “knee-jerk reaction" to Thompson's murder on Wednesday, Ian notes the same panic happened during the pandemic and amid protests over police abuse of deadly force, some of which turned into riots and looting.

International Security Services is also among the firms that have experienced an increase in calls since the health insurance CEO slaying.

Michael Kozhar, vice president of operations at ISS, tells TMZ ... while would-be customers are blowing up the phones, some of their current corporate clients have not taken this incident into consideration -- 'cause it's been labeled by authorities as a targeted attack.

MK doesn't mince words -- private security ain't cheap, so it's more likely corporate offices are "beefing up" their in-house numbers, adding ... “It is too soon to see anything visible, everyone makes their decisions over very prolonged periods of time where they themselves get ‘bored’ at some point and drop initiatives altogether.”

Agreeing it is a knee-reaction, Michael tells us he doesn't believe the executive security landscape will change overall long-term due to this slaying.