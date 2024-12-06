Health Care Companies Wipe Online Executive Bios After CEO Murder

Following the execution of United Healthcare CEO Brian Thompson by a gunman in NYC, the insurance company and several competitors have scrubbed online bios of their execs.

UnitedHealthcare’s "About Us" page used to display the resumes of its senior leadership, including Thompson's, but now users are redirected to a generic tab solely covering background info about the corporation.

Other health insurers have followed suit ... Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield's 25 plus executive profiles have been wiped from its "About Us" page.

Medica and Caresource have also made adjustments to their websites ... people navigating the sites are either diverted back to the homepage or "not found" messages are displayed when searching for executives.

As we reported, Thompson was fatally shot by a gun-wielding assailant outside the Hilton Hotel in Midtown Manhattan.

The Wednesday morning shooting was captured on surveillance video, showing Thompson crumbling to the ground after the suspect pumped several bullets into his body.

NYPD detectives have been tracking the killer's movements to try to identify him. So far, he has eluded the authorities and police have no clear motive in the case.