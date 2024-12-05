UnitedHealthcare CEO Murder Suspect's Backpack May Offer Clues to Identity

The main suspect in the killing of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson may have possibly stayed in a hostel, but it looks like he had some money ... 'cause he had an expensive backpack with him.

The backpack appears to be an Everyday Backpack from Peak Designs ... a bag meant for serious photographers but designed for casual use as well.

Play video content

According to reports, it's not a new model of the backpack ... with some saying there's a good chance the bag was purchased between 2016 and 2019.

It's unclear if the suspect purchased it during that time or secondhand later ... but, it's a very specific kind of backpack he's picked -- and, it could serve as another clue as cops continue their search for him. The bag is seen in security photos of the suspect released by the NYPD.

Why the suspect's carrying a photography bag -- whether they have a photography background or simply wanted a bag with enough room to carry items while keeping a low profile -- is still unknown at this time.

As we've told you ... the killer gunned down Thompson just before 7 AM ET Wednesday -- appearing to shoot him multiple times from behind in Manhattan.

Cops have already released photos of the suspect's face, footage of the suspect fleeing the scene on a bicycle, and they've raided the NYC hostel where he was believed to be staying ... but, no luck apprehending the unidentified suspect yet.

Play video content TMZ.com