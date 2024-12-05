UnitedHealthcare CEO Murder Suspect's Backpack May Offer Clues to Identity
The main suspect in the killing of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson may have possibly stayed in a hostel, but it looks like he had some money ... 'cause he had an expensive backpack with him.
The backpack appears to be an Everyday Backpack from Peak Designs ... a bag meant for serious photographers but designed for casual use as well.
According to reports, it's not a new model of the backpack ... with some saying there's a good chance the bag was purchased between 2016 and 2019.
It's unclear if the suspect purchased it during that time or secondhand later ... but, it's a very specific kind of backpack he's picked -- and, it could serve as another clue as cops continue their search for him. The bag is seen in security photos of the suspect released by the NYPD.
Why the suspect's carrying a photography bag -- whether they have a photography background or simply wanted a bag with enough room to carry items while keeping a low profile -- is still unknown at this time.
As we've told you ... the killer gunned down Thompson just before 7 AM ET Wednesday -- appearing to shoot him multiple times from behind in Manhattan.
Cops have already released photos of the suspect's face, footage of the suspect fleeing the scene on a bicycle, and they've raided the NYC hostel where he was believed to be staying ... but, no luck apprehending the unidentified suspect yet.
We don't know if the make of backpack will bring the cops any closer to finding this suspect ... but, it's another piece of the complicated puzzle.