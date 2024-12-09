Luigi Mangione Officially Charged with Murder of Brian Thompson

Luigi Mangione has officially been charged with the murder of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson ... TMZ has confirmed.

According to court records obtained by TMZ ... Mangione was hit with the charges late Monday, for allegedly gunning down the healthcare CEO last week in midtown Manhattan.

Mangione now faces a slew of charges in New York, including murder, 2 counts of possession of a loaded firearm, possession of a forged instrument, and criminal possession of a weapon.

The charges come hours after Mangione appeared in a Pennsylvania court for weapons and forgery offenses. Remember, cops say he had a fake NJ driver's license, and a handgun when they arrested him in an Altoona, PA McDonald's.

Mangione’s cousin, Maryland Republican Delegate Nino Mangione, who represents parts of Baltimore County, released a statement less than an hour before the NY charges came down. He said the family cannot "comment on news reports" about Luigi, and added ... they "only know what we have read in the media."

A Statement From The Mangione Family Regarding Luigi Mangione pic.twitter.com/6E6E2CfgFv — Nino Mangione (@NinoMangione42) December 10, 2024 @NinoMangione42

Nino added, "Our family is shocked and devastated by Luigi's arrest. We offer our prayers to the family of Brian Thompson and we ask people to pray for all involved. We are devastated by this news."