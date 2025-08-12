Lightning Strike Sparks Massive Fireball Over South Carolina Roadway, on Video

Play video content X/@MountPleasantPD

South Carolina lit up -- literally -- when a wild lightning strike blew up an electrical transformer, and the whole jaw-dropping moment was caught on an officer’s dashcam.

Check this out -- Highway 17 in Mount Pleasant was already a mess with torrential wind and rain early Monday, when a massive lightning bolt struck a utility pole, blowing it to bits and sending a giant fireball shooting into the sky.

It was a terrifying sight -- happening literally in a flash, turning the sky pitch-black, with thick smoke from the flames drifting across the road.

The chaos didn’t stop there -- the blast knocked out traffic lights for three hours and caused traffic delays. But luckily, no one was hurt.

