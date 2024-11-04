Peruvian Soccer Player Dead After Being Struck By Lightning

A freak accident claimed the life of a 39-year-old soccer player in Peru ... when the man was tragically struck by a bolt of lightning, killing him as he was walking off the pitch.

Several others, including two teenage boys, were also injured during the strike ... which was captured on video.

It all went down during Sunday's matchup between Juventud Bellavista and Familia Chocca at Coto Coto stadium in the Peruvian city of Huancayo.

According to The Telegraph, the game was suspended after 22 minutes as stormy weather began to roll through the area. As the players walked off, 39-year-old defender Jose Hugo de la Cruz Meza was hit by lightning, immediately killing him.

Although Meza was seemingly the only one directly struck, seven other players were also injured ... as they were near the defender during the accident (WARNING -- video of the accident here).

Goalkeeper Juan Chocca Llacta -- standing next to Meza during the strike -- was sent to the hospital with serious burns. He's currently being treated.

Two teenagers and a 24-year-old male were also taken to the hospital ... thankfully, they are said to be in stable condition.

Authorities told reporters they believe Meza's metal bracelet ultimately contributed to his death, with the jewelry being described as a "magnet" by a local official.

It is not the first time this area has experienced an event like this. In 2014, a lighting strike hit another local player -- but he survived -- suffering second-degree burns.