Soccer Player Killed By Lightning Strike During Game

A soccer player in Indonesia tragically died after a lightning bolt struck the 35-year-old on the pitch during a match ... and the terrifying moment was caught on video.

The deadly incident occurred Saturday at the Siliwangi Stadium ... when Septain Raharja, playing in a friendly for FBI Subang, suddenly collapsed after being struck. Teammates and others came rushing over to help.

خلال مباراة كرة قدم أقيمت في إندونيسيا يوم أمس ضربت صاعقة عنيفة أحد اللاعبين.

الصاعقة كانت قوية جداً لدرجة أن اللاعب توفي على الفور. #خبرني pic.twitter.com/GWcRWRlpYJ — خبرني Khaberni (@khaberni) February 11, 2024 @khaberni

Rahajra, who suffered a severe burn, was still breathing after the strike and was transported to a local hospital, according to a local report, but later died.

Several teams paid tribute to Raharja following his tragic death ... taking a moment of silence, and sharing condolences on his team's Instagram, including star soccer player Cristian Gonzalez.

This is the second time a soccer player was struck by lightning in Indonesia in the last year ... it also happened during the Soeratin U-13 Cup, when a young athlete was hit.

Thankfully, he survived.