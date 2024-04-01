Plane Struck by Lightning During Heavy Storm in Northern California

Play video content TMX

An airplane was struck by lightning mid-air this weekend up in Northern California -- and while it looks dramatic ... it sounds like the aircraft was able to make a safe landing.

This video was posted by a local X user who was filming a thunderstorm in San Jose, aiming his camera at the sky from his car while rain was coming down. Mid-shot, you can see a plane cruising the sky -- fairly high up too -- and suddenly ... it gets hit by a bolt.

It wasn't a small one either ... this lightning streak was massive, and it tore right through the plane without missing a beat. The plane didn't stop either, of course, and kept on going.

The video cuts out before you can see what happened to the flight, but based on some of the comments -- it would appear it landed without issue a few minutes later, at least according to one woman who says she was aboard and described the moment as "hella scary."

i was on that plane, hella scary — ioana (@ioana_n_) March 31, 2024 @ioana_n_

While the plane seemed to be okay, that's not to say there wasn't some discharge after being hit -- because there absolutely was ... evident in the fact there was some discharge.