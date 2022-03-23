Miley Cyrus' Plane Struck and Damaged By Lightning, Makes Emergency Landing

Miley Cyrus encountered a terrifying experience after her plane got struck by lightning, damaging the aircraft and forcing the pilot to make an emergency landing.

Miley was on her way to Asunción, Paraguay to headline the 2022 Asuncionico music festival Tuesday when her plane was caught in a severe storm ... hit by a lightning strike. You hear the screams as the bolt hits the wing.

In a world where you share even near-death experiences, Miley posted video of the strike and photos of the damage.

She said, "To my fans and everyone worried after hearing about my flight to Asunción. Our plane was caught in a major unexpected storm and struck by lighting ... My crew , band , friends and family who were all traveling with me are safe after an emergency landing. We were unfortunately unable to fly into Paraguay. I LOVE YOU."

Hours before the plane took off, Miley was in Bogotá, Colombia putting on a show at the Movistar Arena. She posted highlights from the concert, thanking fans for an awesome night..