Olympic Medalist Audun Groenvold Dead At 49, Killed By Lightning Strike

Olympic freestyle skier Audun Groenvold -- who won bronze at the 2010 Vancouver Games -- died this week after he was struck by lightning.

The Norwegian ski federation announced the tragic news on Wednesday ... explaining the athlete was hit by a bolt during a recent cabin trip and passed away from his injuries on Tuesday night.

He was just 49 years old.

"Norwegian skiing has lost a prominent figure, who has meant so much to both the Alpine and freestyle communities," federation president Tove Moe Dyrhaug said in a statement. "Audun had a great career in both alpine skiing and ski cross, before becoming the national ski cross coach. The Norwegian Ski Association also remembers his efforts on the ski board. There will be a big void after Audun."

"Our thoughts go out to Audun's family, friends and everyone who was close to him," Tove continued.

Groenvold was a decorated athlete -- in addition to his Olympic medal, he also won a bronze in the ski cross event in the 2025 world championships. He logged a win in the ski cross cup in 2007 as well.