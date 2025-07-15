Michael Madsen First Look at One of His Final Roles

Seen In Clip From One of His Final Films

Michael Madsen can be seen giving one of his final performances in the comedy-drama "Concessions" ... filmed before his death earlier this month.

Check out this clip from the movie, featuring Madsen as Rex Fuel, a washed-up stuntman trying to sweet-talk his way into a free ticket to catch his old flick and revisit his heyday at the Royal Alamo Cinema.

The clip was snagged by Variety ... the movie, marking 23-year-old director Mas Bouzidi's directorial debut, is set to premiere at the Edinburgh International Film Festival in August.

Bouzidi gushed about working with Madsen, calling him the "last of his kind" -- and even noted the way Madsen casually strolled across the frame to toss a bag of popcorn in the trash in another part of the film was more interesting than what most actors could ever come up with.