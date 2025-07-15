John Elway Golf Cart Accident 911 Call Released

Play video content

The 911 call John Elway made in an effort to get paramedics to his friend, Jeff Sperbeck, after he a fell off a golf cart earlier this year has been released.

In it, Elway can be heard telling the Riverside County Sheriff's Office on the evening of April 26 ... "we were on a golf cart and he fell off the golf cart."

The audio is heavily redacted ... though the former Denver Broncos quarterback can be heard several times throughout it trying to explain exactly what happened.

"He fell off the golf cart," Elway said. "He was on the back and he fell off the golf cart."

At one point during the call, dispatch gave instructions to Elway for how to tend to Sperbeck's injuries ... insisting no one "move him unless he's in danger."

Elway eventually handed off the phone to someone who informed dispatch that a medic was at the scene -- though they needed more help.

Sperbeck, 62, was ultimately rushed to a nearby hospital, though on April 30, he was pronounced dead.

Elway -- who started a winery with Sperbeck following his NFL playing days -- released a statement in the hours after his passing ... saying he was "devastated and heartbroken."

"There are no words to truly express the profound sadness I feel with the sudden loss of someone who has meant so much to me," the two-time Super Bowl champion said.

Sperbeck's family also mourned Jeff's death in a statement, writing, "He was a wonderful father, husband, brother, son and friend to many and will be profoundly missed by all."

The Riverside County Sheriff's Office investigated the incident ... though on Monday it ruled the matter "a tragic accident with no evidence of criminal activity or intent."