Hank Aaron Honored With Incredible 715th Home Run Recreation During All-Star Game

Major League Baseball paid tribute to late Atlanta Braves legend Hank Aaron during Tuesday night's All-Star Game in the ATL ... recreating his 715th home run through the use of a fascinating projection display.

After the sixth inning of the Midsummer Classic, the lights went out at Truist Park ... and fans in attendance were taken back to April 8, 1974 -- the day Hammerin' Hank became the home run king.

The tribute featured the voice of Vin Scully -- who was on the call for the moment Aaron surpassed Babe Ruth -- and video highlights right on the field. To signify the big hit, a firework was launched into left-center field -- the same spot Aaron's moonshot landed on that historic day.

The sellout crowd on hand loved every second of it ... giving it a long ovation after it was over.

Aaron's widow -- Billye -- was also in attendance for the moment ... with the Braves capturing her looking on as the tribute played.

Hank passed away back in 2021 from natural causes. Since his death, his legacy has continued to live on. Just last year -- the 50th anniversary of his home run -- MLB announced plans to erect a statue of him at the Baseball Hall of Fame.

It's sure to go down as one of the most memorable Midsummer Classics in recent memory ... as the game even included the first-ever swing-off to decide the winner.