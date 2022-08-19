Hank Aaron 1954 Topps Rookie Card Sells For $720K, Breaks Record

Even posthumously, Hank Aaron continues to set records ... 'cause TMZ Sports has learned one of his rookie cards just sold for over $700K, making it the most expensive Aaron card EVER.

Aaron's famous 1954 Topps piece netted $720K at auction on Thursday night -- easily surpassing the old record of $645K for a Hank card.

Officials at PWCC tell us it sold for the staggering price because the card "is one of the finest on the market" ... and "ranks among the most recognized and respected baseball cards in the industry."

The card's front features two images of Aaron when he was a member of the Milwaukee Braves. The back showed off some of Aaron's stats and fun facts. It was given a 9 grade, meaning it's still in nearly perfect condition.

"Simply stated," PWCC officials said of the piece, "this card belongs in the Baseball Hall of Fame. It is a national treasure."

During his rookie campaign with the Braves, Aaron took the Majors by storm ... playing in 122 games with the team while logging a .280 batting average and hitting 13 home runs.

"Hammerin' Hank" would go on to have an iconic Hall of Famer career -- setting the record for most-ever home runs (755 in 23 seasons) ... a mark that's only since been topped by one other, Barry Bonds (762).

It's unknown who the lucky buyer of the card is -- but safe to say they're very happy on this Friday morning.