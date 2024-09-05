Ludacris Rocks Big Arms For First Pitch ... At Braves Game

Ludacris has throws in different area codes -- the rap legend gave a memorable first pitch at the Atlanta Braves game on Wednesday ... proving he's really got an arm (or in this case, two).

Luda elected to rock the comically large limbs from his iconic "Get Back" music video for the ceremonial toss prior to the matchup against the Colorado Rockies ... as well as the giant Nike Air Force 1s from his "Stand Up" visuals for good measure.

Despite the prosthetics, Luda was able to hurl his pitch relatively close to the strike zone ... resulting in a pretty respectable effort.

Even the bat boy who caught the pitch seemed puzzled by how he was able to pull it off ... checking out Luda's big paw after he did his thing.

The 46-year-old's presence was part of a whole celebration honoring local musicians and their impact on culture ... and 15,000 fans who hit up Truist Park for the contest were gifted a special Ludacris bobblehead.

Luda!



The Braves are hosting Ludacris Night tonight and giving away a bobblehead of the rapper

The mini Ludas featured the MC in a Hank Aaron jersey with a mic in one hand and a gold watch on his wrist.

Luda's toss will be remembered for all the right reasons ... which is something a number of celebs can't say (sorry, Fiddy and Conor McGregor).