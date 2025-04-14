Lightning Strike Knocks Out 5 University Students on Campus, on Camera
Lightning violently struck five students at a university in India, leaving two in critical condition -- with the terrifying moment all caught on camera.
Brace yourself for the shocking footage -- the Teerthanker Mahaveer University students were huddled together under a tree, desperately seeking shelter from the rain. But, in an instant, lightning struck, sending them crashing to the ground.
One of the students hit by the lightning miraculously managed to get up and run to safety ... returning moments later with others, frantically checking on those still lying motionless.
All of the students suffered severe burn injuries and were rushed to the hospital for treatment. Two of them remained in critical condition.
ICYDK, the general rule of thumb when lightning is present is never to hide under a tree. Instead, drop to the ground, crouch like a ball, tuck your head, and cover your ears. Stay as low as possible, with minimal contact with the Earth ... now these students know for next time!