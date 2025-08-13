T-Hood Death Being Investigated as Possible Self-Defense Shooting

T-Hood's death is being investigated as a potential self-defense shooting, Gwinnett County police say.

After police confirmed the identity of the suspect in the Atlanta rapper's shooting death as the son of "Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta" stars Kirk and Rasheeda Frost ... they're now looking into the possibility he acted in self defense following a domestic dispute.

Law enforcement says ... their ongoing investigation indicates a "domestic disturbance" occurred at the location of the shooting -- a residence in unincorporated Snellville, Georgia. A female victim sustained physical injuries during the dispute.

The shooter arrived at the residence after the physical altercation took place and "separated himself from the residence before the shooting occurred," according to police.

Authorities report the shooter "remained on scene at the time of the incident, and both the shooter and witnesses continue to cooperate with investigators."

As we reported ...T-Hood -- born Tevin Hood -- was shot at his Georgia home Friday and later succumbed to his injuries after being transported to a local hospital.

His mother confirmed to TMZ he was the victim and even told us at the time she knew who shot her son.