Cops Say T-Hood Murder Suspect Is Son of 'LHHATL' Stars Kirk Frost & Rasheeda

Huge update in the T-Hood murder case down in Georgia -- cops have identified their top suspect ... and he is the son of "Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta" stars Kirk and Rasheeda Frost.

TMZ obtained the incident report from the rapper's slaying ... and the Gwinnett County Police Department says their primary murder suspect is Ky Lasheed Frost.

As we reported ... T-Hood was shot at his Georgia home Friday, and he later died.

It's since been revealed T-Hood was dating Kirk and Rasheeda's daughter ... and now cops say the rapper was shot in a "domestic dispute," and they've fingered Kirk and Rasheeda's son as their suspect.