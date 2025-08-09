Rapper T-Hood Shot and Killed at 33 in Georgia Home

Tevin Hood -- a rapper from Georgia better known as T-Hood -- was shot at his home, and later died ... TMZ has confirmed.

The Gwinnett County police officers responded to reports of a dispute that resulted in a shooting in unincorporated Snellville Friday ... and an investigation into the shooting is currently underway.

We're told first responders rendered aid at the scene and transported a man to the local area hospital where he ultimately died from his injuries.

Authorities say one person was detained in connection with the shooting, and is being interviewed by the police. Cops are looking into the case as a homicide ... though the motive for the shooting is unclear.

T-Hood's mom, Yulanda, confirmed her son was the person shot at the residence, where he lived. She denies there was a party going on at the time.

T-Hood was well-known in the Southern rap scene ... dropping songs like "READY 2 GO," "Big Booty" and "Perculator." T-Hood last posted to Instagram about a week ago.

He was 33.