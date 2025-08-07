'Superstore' Actor Jon Miyahara Dead at 83

Jon Miyahara -- the actor best known for playing Brett on "Superstore" -- has died, TMZ has learned.

His daughter Pennie Cappasola tells TMZ he died Wednesday with his wife, Chiyo, by his side. She says the family appreciates the outpouring of love from fans ... adding her father loved working on the NBC sitcom.

TMZ learned Jon died less than 2 weeks after paramedics responded to his Los Angeles-area home. Law enforcement sources say ... an EMS call was made around 7:15 PM on July 28 for an elderly man who had taken a fall the day prior and was feeling pain.

Police say he was transported to a local hospital "awake and breathing." It's unclear if he died at a hospital or at home.

The news was also confirmed by "Superstore" costar Colton Dunn, who shared a photo of Jon in character and paid tribute to him as both a performer and a genuinely awesome guy -- saying he could "speak volumes with just a look."

Colton tells TMZ ... "amazing" Jon was retired when he landed his gig on "Superstore" and did it simply because he enjoyed it.

He adds ... "Background actors work very long hours and get little recognition or compensation. But as you can see from the response, he made a mark in his performance [as] Brett."

Outside of "Superstore," Jon didn’t rack up many other screen credits ... but his fan-favorite role as the silent, scene-stealing Brett leaves a lasting impression.

He was 83 years old.