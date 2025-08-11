'Walk It Out' Rapper DJ Unk RIP-ing With Blinged-Out Headstone in Atlanta

Play video content TMZ.com

DJ Unk's larger-than-life presence is still being felt in death ... the late "Walk It Out" rapper just received a shimmering headstone that rivals those Big Oomp chains he used to wear!!!

The blinged-out headstone was crafted courtesy of Cemetery Tim's services, who tells TMZ Hip Hop that it was Unk's wife, Sherkita, who reached out to him and provided some of her favorite photos she wanted to use for his headstone.

Unk's headstone was installed and it debuted Sunday at South View Cemetery in Atlanta.

The marker is completely custom, and features Unk's name and lettering shining like show lights, and includes several shots of him performing in front of crowds ... in addition to a photo from his youth.

Tim's not new to this profession; he's true to this ... the Cali-based biz owner has previously done headstones for Eazy-E, Nate Dogg, Coolio, and many more fallen recognizable figures.