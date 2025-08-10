Bad Bunny Fan Killed in Puerto Rico After Traveling to Country For Show

Kevin Mares -- a Bad Bunny fan who traveled down to Puerto Rico to see the artist -- has been shot and killed.

We spoke with Kevin's mother, Sandra, through a friend acting as a translator ... and, she confirmed to us her son was shot early this morning at a pool party in La Perla, PR.

Sandra tells us her son was a massive Bad Bunny fan ... and, he planned this trip with his girlfriend and their friends about a year ago -- with the group eager to watch the show on Sunday. They are no longer attending the show in light of the shooting.

Play video content Instagram/@kevin_mares

Kevin sent a video from the pool party and what looks like the view from his hotel room to Sandra ... and, it looks like he was enjoying himself in the country.

According to reports ... Mares is thought to be an innocent bystander who was shot when two people got into an argument and one pulled a gun. The NBC affiliate in Miami reports he was shot in his abdomen and side. The shooter is still at large and police are investigating the incident.

Mares' family says he was a loving and dedicated man family man He enjoyed gardening and cooking, and he was studying to become a veterinarian at LaGuardia Community College in New York City.

Sandra says she hopes Bad Bunny will pay tribute to him during the concert tonight ... and, they've set up a GoFundMe to get Kevin's body back to the United States.

Kevin was 25.