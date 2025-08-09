CDC Shooter Reportedly Blamed Covid-19 Vaccine for Alleged Sickness

A gunman opened fire on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention headquarters in Atlanta Friday ... and officials reportedly say he targeted the CDC because the suspect believed the COVID-19 vaccine made him sick.

It's unclear if the shooter -- 30-year-old Patrick Joseph White, per the Georgia Bureau of Investigations -- was actually ill, but CNN reports a law enforcement official confirmed cops are investigating with the vaccine theory after speaking to his family.

The New York Times also credited officials with the theory the shooter blamed the COVID-19 vaccine as the root of his alleged ailments.

Play video content CNN

As we reported ... the shooting occurred at a CVS near the campus of Emory University. White is thought to have blown off rounds from the store -- located in a busy shopping center where some students live -- in the direction of the CDC building.

He was found dead on the second floor of the CVS. Officials have not revealed if he was struck and killed by police bullets or if the gunshot wound on his body was self-inflicted.

A DeKalb County Police Department officer, David Rose, died from injuries sustained while responding to the incident, a press release from the department confirmed. He was a father of 2 with another on the way.

CDC Director Susan Monarez honored the fallen officer on social media Friday while thanking responding officers for their swift action. They confirmed White opened fire on "at least four CDC buildings."