President Trump Deploying National Guard in D.C. Despite Plunging Crime Stats

Even as Crime Is Down Across the Board!!!

President Trump's describing our nation's capital as a dystopian hellscape where criminals run amok with no law and order ... and he's sending in National Guard troops and taking over the police force -- but crime stats tell a much different story.

Trump and his cabinet are in the middle of a big dog and pony show Monday at the White House, announcing plans for a federal takeover of Washington, D.C.

POTUS says he's sending in hundreds of National Guard troops to "rescue our nation's capital from crime, bloodshed, bedlam and squalor ... and worse."

Trump also claimed D.C. is "overtaken by violent gangs and bloodthirsty criminals, roving mobs of wild youth, drugged out maniacs and homeless people."

It all sounds like doom and gloom ... until you look at the numbers.

Metropolitan Police Department statistics show crime down in almost every category in 2025 -- at least when compared to 2024 -- violent crime is down 26%, property crime is down 4% and all crime is down 7%. And a U.S. Dept. of Justice report this year shows violent crime stats in the city are at a 30-year low.

Trump talked about murder rates and said people don't want to get shot and killed on their way to buy a newspaper. MPD stats show murder is down 12% this year ... and we didn't know people still go out to buy newspapers.

U.S. Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth, FBI Director Kash Patel, U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi and U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia Jeanine Pirro all stood stone-faced behind Trump as he described a wasteland ... declaring, "We're not gonna let it happen anymore. We're not gonna take it."