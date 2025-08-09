Emma Thompson Says Donald Trump Was Basically 'Stalking' Her Right After Divorce

Emma Thompson says Donald Trump tried to see if there was any "Love Actually" between them ... though he did it in a way that sorta weirded her out.

The actress was dishing about a few different topics at the Locarno Film Festival in Switzerland this week ... and, she told a story about the billionaire allegedly trying to hook up with her.

DJT called her back in 1998 out of the blue while she was on the set of the film "Primary Colors," Thompson told the crowd ... though she thought someone was messing with her at first.

Thompson says Trump asked her to come and stay at one of his resorts ... adding the two could have dinner together. We can only imagine what desert might've entailed.

ET says she thanked him for the offer but politely declined ... only later realizing he called her on the very day her divorce from Kenneth Branagh was finalized -- and, she figures he had an aide searching through court records and looking for eligible divorcees to accompany him on dates.

He'd also allegedly called her in her trailer, not a personal number ... which Thompson equates to "stalking” -- her words.

She ended the story by telling the crowd she nearly changed the face of American politics ... if only she's said yes!

BTW ... kinda funny Trump called her on the "Primary Colors" set -- which is based on a novel inspired by Bill Clinton's run for president in 1992.

Of course, Trump was known for dating many beautiful, famous women in between marriages ... traipsing around New York with a steady stream of models on his arm.