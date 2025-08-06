Trump Rips Colbert Again, Says Kimmel and Fallon Are Next to Be Canceled

Play video content C-SPAN

President Trump is still going after Stephen Colbert ... and he says he could find two people on the street who could get higher TV ratings.

Trump went in on Colbert yet again Wednesday while taking questions in the Oval Office at the White House ... and then he lashed out at Jimmy Fallon and Jimmy Kimmel.

POTUS says all three late night talk show hosts have no talent ... and in Colbert's case, he could pick any random person who could do just as well or better on TV.

Colbert's show is getting axed ... and Trump says that's just the first domino to fall ... because he claims he's been told Kimmel and Fallon are going to be off the air too.

Trump's been blasting Colbert for a while now, and it seems there's no letting up ... even after Colbert's bosses presented an exit ramp.