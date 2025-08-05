Gayle King Says She Will Keep Doing Her Job After Making Trump's Sh*t List

Play video content TMZ.com

Gayle King is well aware Donald Trump thinks her career is over ... but she's brushing off the criticism and looking on the bright side.

TMZ caught the TV anchor exiting "CBS Mornings" Tuesday -- the morning after the prez went off about her and her career on his social media platform Truth Social. She simply said she feels "sorry" DT has such an issue with her ... adding she likes her job and she's going to keep doing it -- and doing it well!

Plus, she adds she's not the only one on the president's sh*t list -- naming Taylor Swift, Bruce Springsteen and Stephen Colbert as others on the list of celebs who have been slammed by Trump recently.

Remember ... 47 dragged Taylor into the Sydney Sweeney American Eagle ad drama just yesterday. He was doubling down on his support for the "hottest" ad with Sydney on Truth Social ... and figured he would remind people how much he despises the "woke" and "no longer hot" pop superstar while he was at it!

And, as you know, he went after Stephen a few weeks back, applauding his late-night talk show's cancellation and telling Jimmy Kimmel and Jimmy Fallon they'll be next on the chopping block.

Play video content CBS

And, back in May, Trump blasted Bruce Springsteen after the musician slighted him during a concert in England.

Play video content TMZ.com