Donald Trump Slams Gayle King, Says Her "Career Is Over"

Donald Trump is taking aim at a new TV host ... and this time, it's Gayle King.

The Prez unloaded on the "CBS Mornings" co-host Monday night on Truth Social, writing ... "Gayle King’s career is over. She should have stayed with her belief in TRUMP. She never had the courage to do so."

He piled on with, "No talent, no ratings, no strength!!!"

DT's attack on Gayle came in response to a NY Post article, claiming her future at CBS is "murky" -- citing poor ratings and calling the show too "woke."

Of course, Gayle isn't the only CBS host Trump has gone after ... he also torched Stephen Colbert -- which ultimately led to his show getting canceled, though Trump claimed it was due to Colbert's lack of talent and the show's high production costs.

You'll recall ... Trump's FCC recently signed off on the massive merger between Skydance and Paramount -- and many believe the green light came only after Colbert got the axe.

Outside of CBS, Trump has his sights set on late-night hosts Jimmy Kimmel and Jimmy Fallon ... saying they're next to go.