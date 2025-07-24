FCC Approves Paramount-Skydance Merger After Stephen Colbert Show Canceled

President Trump's FCC finally gave the green light for a merger between Skydance Media and Paramount Global ... and the timing is interesting.

FCC chair Brendan Carr announced the merger Thursday in a statement that also referenced DEI.

Paramount and Skydance, a Hollywood studio, have been trying to merge under one umbrella for a while now ... and there was a bunch of politics involved, including a narrative that Trump used his power to get CBS to cancel Stephen Colbert's late-night TV show.

Trump's FCC approved the $8 billion deal a week after Colbert's show, which was super critical of Trump, was canned. CBS' parent company is Paramount Global.

FCC honcho Carr says ... "Americans no longer trust the legacy national news media to report fully, accurately, and fairly. It is time for a change. That is why I welcome Skydance’s commitment to make significant changes at the once storied CBS broadcast network."

Carr claimed Skydance made commitments to ensure its new content will feature "a diversity of viewpoints from across the political and ideological spectrum." He also claimed Skydance promised to make changes to "root out the bias that has undermined trust in the national news media."

The statement concludes ... "Today's decision also marks another step forward in the FCC's efforts to eliminate invidious forms of DEI."