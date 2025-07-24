Paul Walter Hauser Blasts Donald Trump Over Stephen Colbert Tantrum

Play video content TMZ.com

Paul Walter Hauser's roasting Donald Trump after his late-night TV nemesis Stephen Colbert’s show cancellation -- telling the Prez he should be getting his own affairs in order instead of picking catfights with talk show hosts.

We caught up with the actor at LAX earlier this week, and he didn’t hold back -- comparing Trump’s Colbert feud to a 5-year-old trying to attend college.

Paul also weighed in on the downside of Colbert’s cancellation, pointing out a lot of people will be out of work come May '26. But he hinted there are some silver linings too -- catch the full clip to hear what he spills.

It gets a little heavy, but we lighten things up -- chatting with him about his upcoming flick "The Fantastic Four: First Steps," where he cheekily sizes it up against DC’s golden boy, "Superman."

