Judge Judy Says CBS Cancelled Stephen Colbert Show Over Money, Not Politics

Judge Judy isn’t holding back on her signature zingers -- she went all in, dropping some serious truth bombs when asked about Stephen Colbert’s late show cancellation.

We ran into the former TV judge in New York Tuesday, and she made it crystal clear -- she thinks Trump has nothing to do with the show’s end next May. Instead, it’s all about the show losing money.

Catch the clip... because JJ drops the truth bomb -- CBS is all about making money, so they’ve gotta do what they’ve gotta do -- or else, they’d be looking at a lawsuit!

It’s a take that’s getting lost in the chaos, especially with the Stephen vs. Trump showdown -- especially since some folks think the Prez had a hand in it, considering CBS parent company Paramount’s merger with Skydance Media still needs Trump’s FCC approval.

Since then, shots have been fired left and right, with Stephen telling Trump to "Go f*** yourself" -- and Trump gleefully gloating on social media about the network move.