Stephen Colbert Curses Out Donald Trump After He Celebrates 'Late Show' Cancellation
Stephen Colbert wildly cursed President Donald Trump out Monday night after he celebrated the cancellation of 'The Late Show' last week in a succinct yet powerful message.
Catch the clip -- the longtime late-night show host held nothing back as he blasted Trump, slamming him by saying, "How dare you, sir? ... Go f*** yourself."
He later confirmed he's gonna be fearless and frank going forward ... noting his "gloves are off." He added ... "I can finally speak unvarnished truth to power and say what I really think about Donald Trump, starting right now: I don’t care for him."
The audience -- which included huge Hollywood players such as Jimmy Fallon, Seth Meyers, John Oliver, Jon Stewart, Adam Sandler and Andy Cohen, plus CNN anchor Anderson Cooper and more doing a parody of the viral Coldplay concert scandal -- cheered throughout his monologue ... showing they're all rallying behind Stephen after CBS announced last week his show will end in May 2026.
Jon also had his back on Monday's "The Daily Show" ... saying watching Stephen's program climb to become the No. 1 late night show on network television "has been an undeniable great pleasure for me as a viewer and as his friend."
He also ripped into CBS' parent company, Paramount Global, over their $16 million settlement with Trump over its editing of CBS' "60 Minutes" interview with Kamala Harris last year, likening it to "an extortion fee."
He called bull on CBS' claim "The Late Show" is being cancelled over financial reasons and instead pointed to the current political climate created by Trump. He noted ... "I think the answer in the fear and pre-compliance that is gripping all of America’s institutions at this very moment -- institutions that have chosen not to fight the vengeful and vindictive actions of our pubic hair-doodling commander in chief."
Remember -- CBS and Stephen announced 'The Late Show' would be ending not long after he criticized Paramount Global's settlement, calling it a "big, fat bribe."
Fallon also mentioned the cancellation on "The Tonight Show" ... saying he doesn't "like what’s going on one bit."
There have been mixed reactions regarding the cancellation -- and Stephen's criticism over his parent company. Ben Stiller, Rachel Zegler, "Severance" star Adam Scott and more expressed their sadness he'll be leaving late night TV next year ... and Jimmy Kimmel even cursed out CBS over the move.
Dave Portnoy, however, labeled Stephen as arrogant and blamed capitalism for the ending of his longtime hosting gig.
Clearly, the move to cancel 'Late Show' has ruffled all sorts of feathers ... stay tuned.