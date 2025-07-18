Jimmy Kimmel Curses Out CBS In Support of Stephen Colbert After ‘Late Show’ Cancellation

Jimmy Kimmel went after CBS with a no-holds-barred message after his pal Stephen Colbert announced 'The Late Show' will be ending in 2026 after 10 seasons on air.

The "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" host expressed his dismay with a colorful message on Instagram Thursday, writing ... "Love you Stephen. F*** you and all your Sheldons CBS."

The talk show host seemingly referred to CBS' "The Big Bang Theory" and its spinoff, "Young Sheldon" -- two hit shows that starred the iconic character Sheldon Cooper.

Play video content CBS

CBS said in a statement Thursday 'The Late Show' will be retired in 2026 due to financial reasons, explaining ... "This is purely a financial decision against a challenging backdrop in late night. It is not related in any way to the show’s performance, content or other matters happening at Paramount."

The timing is quite coincidental, as the news came just after Stephen blasted CBS' parent company Paramount Global's $16 million settlement of Donald Trump's lawsuit over the editing of CBS News' "60 Minutes" interview with Kamala Harris.

He called the settlement a "a big fat bribe" -- reasoning Paramount Global needs federal approval for a pending multibillion-dollar sale to the Hollywood studio Skydance.

However, Stephen expressed no ill feelings towards CBS or Paramount while addressing his upcoming departure on Thursday's 'Late Show' episode.

He made sure to thank his band and 200 staffers, adding ... "We get to do this show for each other -- every day, all day. And I’ve had the pleasure and responsibility of sharing what we do every day with you in front of this camera for the last 10 years."

Stephen took over 'The Late Show' in 2015 after David Letterman led the program for more than 20 years.