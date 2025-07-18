Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Celebrities React to Stephen Colbert's 'Late Show' Cancellation

Stephen Colbert Rachel Zegler, Ben Stiller, More React to Late-Night Exit ... Even Trump!!! 👀

By TMZ Staff
Published
stephen colbert and celeb supporters getty 1
Getty

Stephen Colbert’s dropping the mic on late-night TV next year, and looks like the talk-show king is seriously beloved ... 'cause the celebs are freaking out over the news.

Ben Stiller, Rachel Zegler, "Severance" star Adam Scott and others flooded social media with their heartbreak over the announced ending of 'The Late Show' -- their reaction coming after Stephen dropped the bombshell on Thursday night’s episode, admitting he was just as shocked at the news.

Celebs React to Stephen Colbert’s Late Night Show Cancellation
Some are accusing Paramount of pulling the plug for political reasons – but that’s still just chatter for now. But of course, you can always count on President Donald Trump to buck the trend. He took to Truth Social to say he was loved that Colbert got "fired." Classic!

donald trump truth social 1

"The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" is wrapping in May '26 ... and the CBS are calling it a "financial decision" with the tough late-night landscape in mind -- and nope, no replacement show on the horizon.

071825_stephen_colbert_kal
THE END OF AN ERA!!!
CBS

Stephen’s got 10 months left to rock the late-night stage, so don’t panic -- there’s still time to catch him. In the meantime, scroll through our gallery to see who’s gonna be seriously missing him when it’s all over!