Celebrities React to Stephen Colbert's 'Late Show' Cancellation

Stephen Colbert’s dropping the mic on late-night TV next year, and looks like the talk-show king is seriously beloved ... 'cause the celebs are freaking out over the news.

Ben Stiller, Rachel Zegler, "Severance" star Adam Scott and others flooded social media with their heartbreak over the announced ending of 'The Late Show' -- their reaction coming after Stephen dropped the bombshell on Thursday night’s episode, admitting he was just as shocked at the news.

Some are accusing Paramount of pulling the plug for political reasons – but that’s still just chatter for now. But of course, you can always count on President Donald Trump to buck the trend. He took to Truth Social to say he was loved that Colbert got "fired." Classic!

"The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" is wrapping in May '26 ... and the CBS are calling it a "financial decision" with the tough late-night landscape in mind -- and nope, no replacement show on the horizon.

