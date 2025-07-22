David Letterman Shades CBS Over Stephen Colbert’s 'Late Show' Cancellation

David Letterman isn't staying quiet following the news "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" is coming to an end -- but instead of issuing a statement, he's letting his old jokes do the talking.

The show's former host posted a video montage to YouTube on Monday, featuring clips of him roasting CBS throughout his two-decade run on the late-night show from 1993 to 2015. The compilation includes moments from episodes aired between 1994 and 2013, showcasing his long history of poking fun at the Tiffany network.

The particularly telling detail is Letterman's caption on the YouTube video, which reads, "You can't spell CBS without BS." Many online quickly took notice -- interpreting the caption as a not-so-subtle dig at CBS and a show of support for Colbert.

Last week, CBS and Stephen announced "The Late Show" would be ending not long after Colbert criticized Paramount Global's settlement with President Donald Trump, calling it a "big, fat bribe."

