Donald Trump Says Kimmel, Fallon 'Will Be Gone' After 'Late Show' Cancellation
Donald Trump says no late-night comedians are safe ... taking aim at Jimmy Kimmel and Jimmy Fallon, on the heels of Stephen Colbert telling the prez to "Go f*** yourself."
DT just unleashed on the hosts in a new Truth Social post ... saying, "The word is, and it’s a strong word at that, Jimmy Kimmel is NEXT to go in the untalented Late Night Sweepstakes and, shortly thereafter, Fallon will be gone."
Trump says Kimmel and Fallon have "no talent," and despite being paid millions, are "destroying what used to be GREAT Television."
He exclaims, "It’s really good to see them go, and I hope I played a major part in it!"
Up until now, there's been no clear sign Fallon or Kimmel could be on their way out of late-night ... but the prez clearly isn't too happy about the support Stephen Colbert received from fellow hosts on Monday night's "Late Show" in the audience, although Kimmel wasn't there.
As you know, Colbert didn't hold back in front of his comedian friends ... staring straight into the camera and telling Trump to "Go f*** yourself" on the heels of CBS announcing his show would be cancelled next May.
It's been widely speculated that Trump played a role in Colbert's cancellation -- as Paramount's merger with Skydance Media still needs approval from Trump's FCC.
The White House is calling Colbert a "loser" after his choice of words last night. In a statement to TMZ, spokeswoman Taylor Rogers says ... "Colbert ‘performance’ last night is a perfect example of why he loses CBS more than $40 million a year – he is deeply unfunny and out of touch. 80 million Americans love President Trump and are tired of ‘comedy’ shows hosted by griping losers like him. Maybe he will come to terms with reality with all his new-found free time!"