Joe Biden Was on Ambien During 2024 Trump Debate, Hunter Biden Claims

Hunter Biden is offering up a new explanation for his father's poor performance in a 2024 presidential debate with Donald Trump ... Hunter says Joe was on Ambien!!!

The former president's son says Biden took the popular sleeping aid before the debate because he had been traveling the globe on presidential trips and was tired.

Hunter makes the claim in a new interview with YouTube personality Andrew Callaghan. The clip is making the rounds online, and the interview was released Monday on the anniversary of Biden dropping out of the 2024 presidential race.

The former first son claims ... "I know exactly what happened in that debate. He flew around the world. He's 81 years old. He's tired. They give him Ambien to be able to sleep and he gets up on the stage and looks like a deer in the headlights."

Play video content 6/27/24 CNN