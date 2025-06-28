Joe Biden, Kamala Harris Pay Respects at Funeral For Slain Minnesota Lawmaker

Joe Biden, Kamala Harris and Tim Walz all paid their respects at the funeral for Melissa Hortman -- the Democratic lawmaker shot and killed earlier this month -- and her husband Mark.

The former president, his VP and the governor of Minnesota sat in the front row of the proceedings held at the Basilica of St. Mary in Minneapolis Saturday and were pictured standing together solemnly.

Play video content FOX 9 Minneapolis-St. Paul

Biden walked through the rotunda of the building during the day ... and crossed himself in a religious gesture himself when he stopped before the caskets. He stood quietly for a time, then kneeled, crossed himself again and moved on.

JB was later seen speaking and hugging several other attendees ... seemingly expressing his condolences as they appeared overcome with emotion.

Biden and Harris have rarely been seen together since leaving office in January ... but, it seems this tragedy brought them back together -- at least for the day.

Governor Walz gave a short eulogy at the funeral ... calling Melissa "the most consequential speaker in Minnesota history" -- she served in the role from 2019 to 2025 -- and remembering her as a dear friend.

As you know ... Melissa and Mark were shot and killed in their home in the Minneapolis suburbs earlier this month. State senator John Hoffman and his wife Yvette were also shot in an incident authorities have claimed is connected though they were rushed to the hospital and survived.

Suspect Vance Boelter was arrested the day after the shootings ... and, he's been charged with 6 federal counts -- 2 counts of stalking, 2 counts of murder with a firearm, and 2 counts of a firearms offense -- in addition to state charges.

Melissa was 55, and Mark was 58.