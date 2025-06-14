Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Minnesota Lawmaker Shot Multiple Times in the Chest, Abdomen Audio Reveals

Minnesota Lawmakers Shooting Senator Shot Twice in Chest, Dispatch Audio Reveals ... Suspect Barricaded Himself in Melissa Hortman's House

By TMZ Staff
Published
john-hoffman-Audio-Template-1
MULTIPLE GUNSHOT WOUNDS CALLED IN

The dispatch audio from just after the shooting of Democratic lawmakers Melissa Hortman and John Hoffman has been released.

TMZ has obtained the audio from minutes after Hortman -- the former Speaker of the Minnesota House of Representatives -- and Hoffman were shot ... and, in the case of Hoffman, first responders detail the extent of his and his wife injuries.

john hoffman melissa hortman selfie facebook sub swipe
Facebook / Melissa Hortman

Listen to the audio for yourself ... Hoffman's wife was shot twice in the abdomen and once in the arm, paramedics say.

As for Senator Hoffman ... first responders say he was shot twice in the chest, once in the abdomen -- causing bleeding in his stomach. The Hoffmans went through surgery and are now in stable condition, according to CNN.

melissa-hortman-Audio-Template-2
POLICE CONFRONT THE GUNMAN

The dispatcher for Hortman says one of the shooting victims is going into cardiac arrest already ... while the other died before they arrived.

At first, the dispatcher says they don't know where the alleged shooter is ... before later saying it appears the suspect barricaded themselves inside Hortman's house. Officers said earlier Saturday that they exchanged gunfire with the alleged suspect before he escaped on foot.

061425_minnesota_shootings_presser_kal
TIMELINE OF EVENTS
Fox 9

Governor Tim Walz and other state officials have labeled this attack "targeted political violence" ... and, a manifesto allegedly written by the shooter reportedly indicates there may have been more targets on the list.

tina smith melissa hortman john hoffman sub x
X / @SenTinaSmith

Law enforcement officials say the gunman was impersonating a police officer ... arriving to Hortman's house in an SUV that looked like a cop car -- while wearing a vest with a taser and a convincing badge.

The "No Kings" rallies -- demonstrations against President Donald Trump's administration -- have been canceled.

related articles