Minnesota Lawmaker Shot Multiple Times in the Chest, Abdomen Audio Reveals

Play video content

The dispatch audio from just after the shooting of Democratic lawmakers Melissa Hortman and John Hoffman has been released.

TMZ has obtained the audio from minutes after Hortman -- the former Speaker of the Minnesota House of Representatives -- and Hoffman were shot ... and, in the case of Hoffman, first responders detail the extent of his and his wife injuries.

Listen to the audio for yourself ... Hoffman's wife was shot twice in the abdomen and once in the arm, paramedics say.

As for Senator Hoffman ... first responders say he was shot twice in the chest, once in the abdomen -- causing bleeding in his stomach. The Hoffmans went through surgery and are now in stable condition, according to CNN.

Play video content

The dispatcher for Hortman says one of the shooting victims is going into cardiac arrest already ... while the other died before they arrived.

At first, the dispatcher says they don't know where the alleged shooter is ... before later saying it appears the suspect barricaded themselves inside Hortman's house. Officers said earlier Saturday that they exchanged gunfire with the alleged suspect before he escaped on foot.

Play video content Fox 9

Governor Tim Walz and other state officials have labeled this attack "targeted political violence" ... and, a manifesto allegedly written by the shooter reportedly indicates there may have been more targets on the list.

Law enforcement officials say the gunman was impersonating a police officer ... arriving to Hortman's house in an SUV that looked like a cop car -- while wearing a vest with a taser and a convincing badge.