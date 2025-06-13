Chef Jeremy Fall Tells People to Protest Against the Trump Administration

Play video content TMZ.com

Jeremy Fall isn't falling for President Donald Trump's game ... 'cause he says the only reason 47's having a military parade this weekend is to instill fear into Americans.

We caught up with the chef and restaurateur Friday, and he blasted the administration regarding Saturday's parade in Washington, D.C. to celebrate the Army’s 250th anniversary ... and happens to land on Trump's 79th birthday.

JF said it plain and simple ... "The military is not his personal puppet show that he can just throw out whenever he wants when people disagree with him."

Fall says people need to engage in some peaceful civil disobedience against this administration ... 'cause it's both legal and necessary.

As you know ... widespread protests have broken out across the U.S. -- namely over the administration's crackdown on immigration. The unrest was only exasperated by 47's deployment of military personnel -- including 700 Marines -- to Los Angeles earlier this week in an effort to prevent the city from "burning down."

Jeremy encourages folks not to back down, reasoning ... "Trump is trying to instill fear in people so people don't speak up against him. He wants this to be a dictatorship and he wants to take control of the country for his personal beliefs."

That said, Fall's not telling people to take up arms against the government -- 'cause he doesn't condone violence. But, not calling the Trump admin on their BS ain't the move either, he says.

As for what the next 3-plus years of Trump's presidency are going to look like ... Jeremy doesn't sound overly optimistic. Listen to the clip all the way though to hear his thoughts.