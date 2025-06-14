Minnesota Lawmaker Suspect's Manifesto Found, Wanted More Dead

update

10:55 AM PT -- The hit list found in the Minnesota suspect’s car contained nearly 70 names. A law enforcement official told CNN the names included abortion providers, pro-abortion rights advocates and lawmakers in Minnesota and other states.

The official added law enforcement also found a Father's Day card addressed to the suspect in a bag full of ammunition.

The suspect on the run for the shooting death of Minnesota's Democrat State Rep. Melissa Hortman and her husband reportedly wanted to slaughter even more lawmakers.

The gunman's manifesto was found in the SUV he drove to the Hortman residence before their murders, according to NewsNation's Brian Entin -- and the suspect had written down "names of many lawmakers and other officials."

Play video content Fox 9

Police also found flyers for planned "No Kings" demonstrations across Minnesota in the suspect's car ... and are now urging the public to avoid such gatherings "out of an abundance of caution."

As you know ... Melissa and her husband, Mark, were fatally shot in their Brooklyn Park, Minnesota home early Saturday morning in what authorities have confirmed was a politically charged attack.

A gunman also attempted to assassinate Democrat State Sen. John Hoffman and his wife, though they survived and were rushed to the hospital for emergency surgery.

Governor Tim Walz broke the news of the Hortman's death during a press briefing, condemning "all forms of political violence."

Play video content Fox 9

President Donald Trump -- who is celebrating his 79th birthday Saturday -- confirmed Attorney General Pam Bondi and the FBI are investigating the "terrible shooting" and that anyone involved will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.

Play video content Fox 9