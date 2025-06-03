Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Intruder Arrested at Donald Trump’s Resort After Saying He Came to ‘Marry’ Granddaughter

A Texas man was arrested after breaching the wall at Donald Trump’s Florida resort, telling police he was there to marry the President's granddaughter.

According to an arrest report, 23-year-old Anthony Reyes was taken into custody shortly after midnight on Tuesday by Secret Service agents who claim he triggered perimeter alarms at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida.

Reyes reportedly told police he had climbed the wall to "spread the gospel" to the President and "marry Kai," referring to Trump's 18-year-old granddaughter, Kai Trump -- who's the daughter of Donald Trump Jr.

Reyes was booked into jail with a bond set at $50,000 with multiple conditions, including no contact with Trump or any of his family members, including Kai. Reyes has already pleaded not guilty.

This latest incident adds to the list of breaches involving Trump properties. In a separate case last fall, a man was charged with plotting to assassinate Trump at his West Palm Beach golf club.

