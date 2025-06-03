Intruder Arrested at Donald Trump’s Resort After Saying He Came to ‘Marry’ Granddaughter

A Texas man was arrested after breaching the wall at Donald Trump’s Florida resort, telling police he was there to marry the President's granddaughter.

According to an arrest report, 23-year-old Anthony Reyes was taken into custody shortly after midnight on Tuesday by Secret Service agents who claim he triggered perimeter alarms at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida.

Reyes reportedly told police he had climbed the wall to "spread the gospel" to the President and "marry Kai," referring to Trump's 18-year-old granddaughter, Kai Trump -- who's the daughter of Donald Trump Jr.

Reyes was booked into jail with a bond set at $50,000 with multiple conditions, including no contact with Trump or any of his family members, including Kai. Reyes has already pleaded not guilty.