Julie Chrisley Makes First Post-Prison Appearance After Trump's Pardon

Julie Chrisley Out of the Slammer ... Straight Into The Spotlight!!!

Published
Julie Chrisley leaves a butcher shop in Nashvillle Kat Ramirez for Fox News Digital
Kat Ramirez for Fox News Digital

Julie Chrisley’s a free woman -- and wasting no time jumping back into everyday life after Trump’s last-minute pardon.

Check the pic -- Julie's post-slammer glow was written all over her face as she left a Nashville butcher Thursday, rocking her natural locks ‘cause clearly, the salon hasn’t made the post-prison to-do list yet.

todd chrisley julie chrisley
Getty

After two and a half years behind bars for bank fraud and tax evasion, Julie’s first day out was clearly about the basics -- food runs and making sure everyone knew she was back in town.

Her smile said it all -- and no surprise, considering she was staring down a 7-year sentence  -- with Todd doing 12 -- after their 2022 convictions for bank fraud and tax evasion.

Todd and Julie Chrisley getty 1
Getty

But just hours after Trump signed off on their pardons, Julie was scooped up from the Federal Medical Center in Lexington, Kentucky by son Grayson on Wednesday night -- while Savannah was down in Pensacola, Florida collecting dad.

They might still be drowning in $17.8 million of restitution debt -- but Julie’s not letting that kill her vibe. Freedom clearly comes first!

