Julie Chrisley Makes First Post-Prison Appearance After Trump's Pardon

Julie Chrisley’s a free woman -- and wasting no time jumping back into everyday life after Trump’s last-minute pardon.

Check the pic -- Julie's post-slammer glow was written all over her face as she left a Nashville butcher Thursday, rocking her natural locks ‘cause clearly, the salon hasn’t made the post-prison to-do list yet.

After two and a half years behind bars for bank fraud and tax evasion, Julie’s first day out was clearly about the basics -- food runs and making sure everyone knew she was back in town.

Her smile said it all -- and no surprise, considering she was staring down a 7-year sentence -- with Todd doing 12 -- after their 2022 convictions for bank fraud and tax evasion.

But just hours after Trump signed off on their pardons, Julie was scooped up from the Federal Medical Center in Lexington, Kentucky by son Grayson on Wednesday night -- while Savannah was down in Pensacola, Florida collecting dad.