julie chrisley released from federal prison

5:24 PM PT -- Sources with direct knowledge tell TMZ ... Julie Chrisley is already on her way home to Nashville.

Julie Chrisley is officially out of federal prison ... released just moments ago ... TMZ has learned.

The Federal Bureau of Prisons tells us ... Julie walked out of Federal Medical Center in Lexington, Kentucky on Wednesday evening, not long after her husband, Todd was released from federal prison in Pensacola, Florida.

The Chrisleys -- who were convicted on bank fraud and tax evasion charges in 2022 -- were released hours after President Donald Trump signed off on their pardons.

The couple's daughter Savannah gave a press conference just hours before her parents were freed.

It's unclear where the family plans to come together ... but, it's certainly an exciting week for Todd and Julie -- who had years knocked off their sentences after Trump pardoned them.

Todd had been sentenced to 12 years in prison, and Julie was serving a 7-year sentence -- but, they both only served two years before the pardon.

Trump announced the news during a phone call to Savannah on Tuesday.

Fans of the famous family will get a front row seat to the whole release from jail in the family's upcoming Lifetime show.

