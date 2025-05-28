Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Julie Chrisley Released From Federal Prison

Published
julie chrisley getty
Getty

5:24 PM PT -- Sources with direct knowledge tell TMZ ... Julie Chrisley is already on her way home to Nashville.

Julie Chrisley is officially out of federal prison ... released just moments ago ... TMZ has learned.

The Federal Bureau of Prisons tells us ... Julie walked out of Federal Medical Center in Lexington, Kentucky on Wednesday evening, not long after her husband, Todd was released from federal prison in Pensacola, Florida.

The Chrisleys -- who were convicted on bank fraud and tax evasion charges in 2022 -- were released hours after President Donald Trump signed off on their pardons.

052825_savannah_chrisley_kal_v2
FOREVER GRATEFUL
Fox News

The couple's daughter Savannah gave a press conference just hours before her parents were freed.

Chrisley Family Photos
Launch Gallery
Chrisley Family Photos
Getty

It's unclear where the family plans to come together ... but, it's certainly an exciting week for Todd and Julie -- who had years knocked off their sentences after Trump pardoned them.

Todd had been sentenced to 12 years in prison, and Julie was serving a 7-year sentence -- but, they both only served two years before the pardon.

chrisleys-pardoned-kal-05-27-2025
PARDONED BY THE PREZ

Trump announced the news during a phone call to Savannah on Tuesday.

Fans of the famous family will get a front row seat to the whole release from jail in the family's upcoming Lifetime show.

052825_tmz_bts_chrisley_pardon_kal_v2
PIECING TOGETHER THE PARDONS
TMZ.com

As for the $17.8 million they owe in restitution ... some of the top legal minds on our staff came together to discuss it -- and, it sounds like the Chrisleys may not be on the hook for any of it.

