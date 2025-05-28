Todd Chrisley Released From Prison

UPDATE

4:31 PM PT -- Sources with direct knowledge tell TMZ ... Todd Chrisley and his daughter, Savannah are already on their way home to Nashville.

Todd Chrisley is officially out of federal prison ... TMZ has learned.

The Federal Bureau of Prisons tells TMZ ... Todd was released from Federal Prison Camp Pensacola on Wednesday evening.

His daughter Savannah gave a press conference hours before he was freed. Todd was convicted on bank fraud and tax evasion charges in 2022. He was sentenced to 12 years in prison, and his wife Julie received a 7-year sentence -- but, they both served just two years before the pardon.

BTW ... fans will be able to see the whole release from jail in the family's upcoming Lifetime show -- so, tune in to see the family reunion in its entirety.

As for the $17.8 million they owe in restitution ... some of the top legal minds on our staff came together to discuss it -- and, it sounds like the Chrisley's may not be on the hook for any of it.

For now though, Todd and Julie will be able to enjoy regaining their freedom ... and, celebrate it with the people they love most.