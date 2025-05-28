Todd & Julie Chrisley May Regain Millions Paid In Restitution After Trump Pardons

Todd and Julie Chrisley have not just regained their freedom, they may regain millions and millions of dollars they paid in restitution.

As you know, President Trump pardoned the Chrisleys Tuesday, citing what he believed was an unfair trial and sentence.

The Chrisleys were sentenced to more than 7 years in prison and ordered to repay more than $17 million in restitution. Their lawyer has said they have paid some of that restitution back, but not all of it.

Under federal law, when a President pardons a prisoner ... if there is unpaid restitution, that debt is immediately canceled. Translation -- whatever the Chrisleys owe, they no longer have to pay.

But get this ... under federal law, the President can order that if restitution was paid, the victims who received it have to repay the person convicted of the crime. At this point, we have not seen the pardon document the Prez signed to determine if payback is on the table.

The Chrisleys were found guilty on federal charges of bank fraud and tax evasion ... with Todd being sentenced to 12 years in prison and Julie being sentenced to 7 years behind bars.

The reality TV couple previously filed appeals for lighter sentences, but those were denied ... but Trump swooped in with full pardons. Todd and Julie were originally indicted by a federal grand jury back in 2019, when Trump was in his first term as president.

Todd and Julie's daughter Savannah ripped her parents' convictions last year at the Republican National Convention ... calling out the prosecutors who handled their federal case in Georgia, suggesting politics played a role in their convictions and even claiming an Obama-appointed judge called her family "the Trumps of the South."

